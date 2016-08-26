Honda Civic with a Turbo J35

It seems more projects recently are using the Honda J-series engines for serious power. Take for example this fifth-generation Honda Civic built by English Racing in Camas, Washington. The factory inline-four has been replaced with a 3.5 L J35 V6 from a 2002 Honda Odyssey. The engine upgrades include heads and cams from a Acura TL Type-S (J32A2), upgraded springs, and a 72 mm turbocharger. It dyno’d at 739 horsepower with a 64 mm turbo but on the 72 mm turbo it can make around 800-900 horsepower. At the 2016 Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack the Civic set a 189.39 mph trap speed on 900 horsepower and 31 psi of boost. The Civic runs an Acura TL Type-S six-speed transmission.
Source: English Racing and 1320 Video
Piotr
300 km/h in a civic WOW :O
Aaron O'Neal
It has J32A2 heads actually, but they are about the same thing really as the J35A8 other than having 3 exhaust ports to the A8 having one. The morning I ran 189.39 it was closer to 900whp as it was running 31psi and not the 28psi in the afternoon it ran 185 (right after the 165@14psi I talked about in the video).
swaptastic
Thanks Aaron for clarifying. I will update the article. Great build!
Richard
So odd the bottom end bone stock, are you using head studs?
Aaron
ARP headstuds, Supertech valvesprings, stock headgaskets.
Anonymous
So your using the odyssey crank and pistons ?
peter
how is the intake facing the passenger side?
isn’t it usually on the driver side?
Alex
What pistons are you running to have a low enough compression for 31lbs of big boost?
Alex
That are also compatible with j32a2 heads?
Alex
Or are they j35a8 heads?
Nick H
Stock electronics as well?
Nick H
Dont worry i was kidding. What electronics were you using?