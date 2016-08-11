1966 Fairlane with a Coyote V8

This 1966 Ford Fairlane was built by Hot Rods by Dean in Phoenix, Arizona. They started with a Roadster Shop FAST TRACK chassis which has their REVO IFS system and four-link with a Panhard rod and antiroll bar in the back. Under the hood sits a 2016 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a custom crossram intake and Inglese individual throttle bodies. Behind the engine sits a Hughes Performance automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. The car will be traveling across the US on the 2016 Street Rodder Road Tour eventually arriving at SEMA.

Source: Hot Rods by Dean FB page and @HotRodsbyDean