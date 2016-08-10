Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with a Turbo Buick V6

Dimitar Kaleev is selling his custom 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. He purchased it as his first car in 1999 and then went about upgrading every major component.

After the factory engine died in 2002 Dimitar installed a 3.8 L Buick 3800 Series II L67 and 4T65-E HD four-speed automatic transmission out of a 1998 Regal GS. Then he upgraded from the factory Eaton Gen III M90 supercharger to a Magnuson MP112 supercharger.

Eventually Dimitar decided to rebuild the engine and switch to a turbocharger system. The engine was upgraded with a balanced crank, Diamond forged pistons, JE pistons, Intense Racing S3 turbo camshaft, and custom ported heads. Together with a T72 turbocharger the engine produces 600 horsepower to the wheels. Behind the engine sits a Getrag 282 five-speed manual transmission with a SPEC Stage 3 clutch and F-body 3800 flywheel.

The car rides on A1 coilovers with KYB GR2 struts. It stops thanks to Corvette C6 Z06 six-piston with 14″ rotors up front and GEN3 W-body rear brakes.

Full Specs:

Engine:

3800 (L67) engine with 8.5:1 compression, 0.020″ overbore

Aluminum oil pan

Aluminum valve covers

Balanced crank, Clevite 077 main and rod bearings

Diamond Forged pistons

Total Seal piston rings

JE Pistons piston pins

Rollermaster double chain

INTENSE Racing S3 turbo cam (duration @ .050″: 223º/214º, lobe lifts: .338″/.332″, valve lifts with 1.60:1 rocker arms: .541″/.531″, lobe separation angle: 116º, intake centerline: 110º)

PAC 130lb valve springs

ARP hardware throughout

Custom intake manifold

F-body 3800 harmonic balancer

Custom ported heads (the most extreme 3800 heads in existence)

custom catch can with 10AN lines

NGK TR7 spark plugs

ACCEL spark plug wires

T-72 compressor with ceramic coated turbine housing, .68 A/R hot side

Transmission:

Getrag-282 5-speed manual transmission, rebuilt with SKF bearings

Improved shift shaft

SPEC Stage 3 6-puck sprung clutch

F-body 3800 flywheel

Exhaust:

Custom double reversion dam headers with 1.75″ primaries, 2.5″ secondaries, ceramic coated

3″ turbo-back system with 2 resonators, all V-band clamps

Every single exhaust component including the hangers and welds is stainless

Suspension:

A1 coilovers on all 4 corners, KYB GR2 struts, custom upper strut mounts

2″ wheel adapters on all 4 corners

Total vehicle width is 80″ rear, 78″ front

Brakes:

Corvette C6 Z06 front brakes with 6 piston, 6 pad calipers, 14″ rotors

GEN3 W-body rear brakes with aluminum calipers

Deleted ABS system, brand new brake lines

GEN3 W-body master cylinder (same size as the Z06 master cylinder)

Wheels/tires:

Corvette C5 Y2K rear wheels on all 4 corners 18×9.5″

Sumitomo HTRZ III tires 275/40/18 3500 miles

Fuel system:

15 gallon fuel cell with 044 transfer pump

1gallon swil pot with 2 intank TrePerformance 255 silent pumps

8AN fuel lines

PRJ fuel rails

Siemens 80lb and GM 36lb injectors come with the car (36lb currently installed until tuned)

1:1 fuel pressure regulator

Fuel cooler with fan installed on the return line

Body:

GEN3 aluminum engine cradle

full carbon fiber wrap

custom widebody fender flares

MOMO steering wheel

aftermarket seats

aftermarket mirrors

boost, oil pressure, fuel pressure gauges

rear seat delete

spare tire tub delete

gas door delete

Custom LED front turn signals and tail lights

HID headlights

Wire-tuck engine bay

Weight:

Fully fueled weight 3080lbs

Source: Craigslist and GM-EFI via OppositeLock