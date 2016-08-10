Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with a Turbo Buick V6

Dimitar Kaleev is selling his custom 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. He purchased it as his first car in 1999 and then went about upgrading every major component.
After the factory engine died in 2002 Dimitar installed a 3.8 L Buick 3800 Series II L67 and 4T65-E HD four-speed automatic transmission out of a 1998 Regal GS. Then he upgraded from the factory Eaton Gen III M90 supercharger to a Magnuson MP112 supercharger.
Eventually Dimitar decided to rebuild the engine and switch to a turbocharger system. The engine was upgraded with a balanced crank, Diamond forged pistons, JE pistons, Intense Racing S3 turbo camshaft, and custom ported heads. Together with a T72 turbocharger the engine produces 600 horsepower to the wheels. Behind the engine sits a Getrag 282 five-speed manual transmission with a SPEC Stage 3 clutch and F-body 3800 flywheel.
The car rides on A1 coilovers with KYB GR2 struts. It stops thanks to Corvette C6 Z06 six-piston with 14″ rotors up front and GEN3 W-body rear brakes.
Full Specs:
Engine:
3800 (L67) engine with 8.5:1 compression, 0.020″ overbore
Aluminum oil pan
Aluminum valve covers
Balanced crank, Clevite 077 main and rod bearings
Diamond Forged pistons
Total Seal piston rings
JE Pistons piston pins
Rollermaster double chain
INTENSE Racing S3 turbo cam (duration @ .050″: 223º/214º, lobe lifts: .338″/.332″, valve lifts with 1.60:1 rocker arms: .541″/.531″, lobe separation angle: 116º, intake centerline: 110º)
PAC 130lb valve springs
ARP hardware throughout
Custom intake manifold
F-body 3800 harmonic balancer
Custom ported heads (the most extreme 3800 heads in existence)
custom catch can with 10AN lines
NGK TR7 spark plugs
ACCEL spark plug wires
T-72 compressor with ceramic coated turbine housing, .68 A/R hot side
Transmission:
Getrag-282 5-speed manual transmission, rebuilt with SKF bearings
Improved shift shaft
SPEC Stage 3 6-puck sprung clutch
F-body 3800 flywheel
Exhaust:
Custom double reversion dam headers with 1.75″ primaries, 2.5″ secondaries, ceramic coated
3″ turbo-back system with 2 resonators, all V-band clamps
Every single exhaust component including the hangers and welds is stainless
Suspension:
A1 coilovers on all 4 corners, KYB GR2 struts, custom upper strut mounts
2″ wheel adapters on all 4 corners
Total vehicle width is 80″ rear, 78″ front
Brakes:
Corvette C6 Z06 front brakes with 6 piston, 6 pad calipers, 14″ rotors
GEN3 W-body rear brakes with aluminum calipers
Deleted ABS system, brand new brake lines
GEN3 W-body master cylinder (same size as the Z06 master cylinder)
Wheels/tires:
Corvette C5 Y2K rear wheels on all 4 corners 18×9.5″
Sumitomo HTRZ III tires 275/40/18 3500 miles
Fuel system:
15 gallon fuel cell with 044 transfer pump
1gallon swil pot with 2 intank TrePerformance 255 silent pumps
8AN fuel lines
PRJ fuel rails
Siemens 80lb and GM 36lb injectors come with the car (36lb currently installed until tuned)
1:1 fuel pressure regulator
Fuel cooler with fan installed on the return line
Body:
GEN3 aluminum engine cradle
full carbon fiber wrap
custom widebody fender flares
MOMO steering wheel
aftermarket seats
aftermarket mirrors
boost, oil pressure, fuel pressure gauges
rear seat delete
spare tire tub delete
gas door delete
Custom LED front turn signals and tail lights
HID headlights
Wire-tuck engine bay
Weight:
Fully fueled weight 3080lbs
Source: Craigslist and GM-EFI via OppositeLock
3 Comments
JimmyinTEXAS
The ” currently for sale” link is not working!!!
This is something which my feeble mind could have never conceived. If someone had just mentioned it to me I would have completely blown it off as a 1996 Olds that needs help getting out of it’s own way. But, BUT seeing this and all the parts come together, I’m thinking WOW. Get that link fixed quick…
swaptastic
Thank you for bringing it to my attention. I have corrected the link in the article.
SumoGodzilla
I think you should get a manual transmission for this car, not freaking automatic