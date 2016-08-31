Toyota AE86 with an Electric Motor

This 1986 Toyota Corolla AE86 is owned by Omead Moinee. The project made its big debut at SEMA 2015. Omead built the car to compete in drift events and show off EV technology. The car is powered by a WarP 9 DC electric motor that produces 800 lb-ft of torque or 330 lb-ft of torque at only 200 rpm. In the back sits a 275 volt battery pack.

Source: EV West FB page