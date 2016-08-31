Toyota AE86 with an Electric Motor

Drift Toyota Corolla AE86 with an electric motor 01

This 1986 Toyota Corolla AE86 is owned by Omead Moinee. The project made its big debut at SEMA 2015. Omead built the car to compete in drift events and show off EV technology. The car is powered by a WarP 9 DC electric motor that produces 800 lb-ft of torque or 330 lb-ft of torque at only 200 rpm. In the back sits a 275 volt battery pack.

Source: EV West FB page

  1. YOU ARE AN IDIOT

    Why the heck did you do this to an ae86?! The car is one of a kind and you should never do that to it. You should’ve engine swapped it with a more powerful engine and twin turboed it.

