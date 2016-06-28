1993 BMW E34 M5 with a M70 V12

This 1993 BMW E34 M5 from Europe is currently for sale out of Rochester, New York with an asking price of $16,500. The original engine has been replaced by a 5.5 L S70B56 V12 from a BMW 850CSi. The rest of the powertrain consists of a Getrag 560G six-speed manual transmission connected to a Quaife LSD. The swap was performed by Brett Anderson at Koala Motorsport in Cleveland, Ohio in 2008. The brakes have been upgraded to UUC Motorwerks four-piston brakes all around with 14″ rotors up front and 12.9″ in the rear. The suspension uses EDC III self-leveling shocks with HR springs and upgraded swap bars and strut brace. All of these modifications make for one of the most unique BMWs out there.

Source: Craigslist and Bring A Trailer via ESD reader Alvaro