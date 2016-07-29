Dodge Ram 1500 with a Hellcat V8

After the Hellcat V8 came on the scene there was plenty of internet talk about what it should go into. One of those was a Ram truck similar in spirit to the SRT-10. Dodge may not be willing to build one but a dealership in Midland, Ontario just did. Midland Chrysler started by buying a 6.2 L supercharged Hellcat V8 from a South Carolina dealership for $45,000 and then their Shop Foreman/Mechanic Kev Byrnes got to work installing it. To get the engine’s supercharger to fit under the factory hood they had to install a three inch body lift. They also had to modify the firewall, oil pan, wiring harness, relocate the battery and reprogram the powertrain control module. If you are hoping to own your own 707 horsepower AWD Ram truck then you better have some savings because this project cost the buyer $90,000 without the truck.

Source: Midland Chrysler FB page and Road&Track via TruckYeah