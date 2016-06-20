LoveFab’s Enviate v2.0 Update

When we last wrote about LoveFab’s Enviate v2.0 project it was going through shakedown testing at the track. Since then testing has completed and the full carbon fiber body has been installed. The total weight of the car comes in at 2,098 lbs. Considering the lightweight hypercar is powered by a twin-turbo 6.0 L LQ9 V8 capable of 770 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque should produce some great numbers at Pikes Peak.

Source: Enviate Hypercar FB page and @EnviateHypercar