AWD VW Transporter Van with an Audi RS4 V8

This Volkswagen Transporter T5 was built by Andi Riley from T4 Transformations in Wakefield, England. Andi calls it the RST5 because the van is powered by a complete Audi RS4 powertrain. Under the hood sits a 4.2 L V8 FSI from a 2007 Audi RS4 that produces 435 horsepower and 351 lb-ft of torque. Applying that power to the ground is the job of the full Audi RS4 Quattro drivetrain using custom driveshafts and axles. Audi RS6 disc brakes behind every wheel help the van stop. The van’s best quarter-mile is 13.8 sec at 101.1 mph.

Source: T4 Transformations