1970 Opel GT with a LSx

This 1970 Opel GT which is owned by Brandon Sutton was filmed at 2016 Goodguys Nashville Nationals competing in the autocross course. The film says the car runs a 6.0 L LSx V8 which means it is probably running a LS2 or iron-block LQ4/LQ9. From the video you can see the engine has been setup to run a carburetor. If anyone knows more about this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Update 8/18/2016 – New video of Opel at autocross



Update 8/19/2016 – Walk-around and autocross run



Source: NotBob Channel