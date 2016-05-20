Custom Widebody Fiero with a 700 HP Turbo 4G63

Mike Nasiatka has been working off and on for six years turning a 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT into a race car he could use for autocross and road course racing. It has taken that long because nothing on this vehicle has been left factory and everything was done by Mike in his garage.

Mike was really interested in utilizing the Fiero’s rare properties to build a serious race car. After all if you are interested in an affordable rear mid-engine layout the Fiero is a great choice.

Right from the beginning the Fiero was going to get a strong powertrain from Mike’s previous project, a 1990 Eagle Talon. The 4G63 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission had already been upgraded and would prove strong enough for the task.

The bulletproof 2.0 L 4G63 was upgraded with Ross pistons, Eagle rods, 272 Crower cams and valvetrain, and JMF intake manifold. Running off a Dynatek ARC-2 and ECMLink V3 it produced 626 horsepower and 471 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 36 psi of boost.

The turbo system consists of a Precision 6768 turbocharger, DNP turbo manifold, Tial 38 mm wastegate, and 50 mm blow off valve.

The transmission is a custom Mitsubishi five-speed manual built by John Shepherd. It was made from the best parts of a 1G and 2G FWD Eclipse transmissions. Connected from that are some Driveshaft Shop axles and custom hubs.

Since Mike was serious about racing this car he reduced the weight and strengthened the chassis using custom tubular supports and roll cage. His goal for the car was around 2,000 lbs but the final weight came in at 2,500 lbs with a 56% rear weight bias. Still really good considering this was built by one guy in his garage. Plus the 700 horsepower will make this a monster at the track.

One of Mike’s most striking modifications is the custom widebody inspired by Rocketbunny designs. He built the structure using insulation and spray foam which was shaped to get the right design. Then he made the final pieces out of fiberglass.

Keeping the power to the ground are 275/35-18 wheels on every corner which are covering 12″ Corvette C4 brakes. Mike has also built a custom suspension consisting of hand-built tubular control arms and custom coilovers.

It has taken a lot of work to get to this point but Mike’s smile while testing at Gingerman Raceway proves it was worth it. Plus word is spreading on this project as Matt Farah has expressed interest in featuring it on his One Take series.

Source: Project Pontibishi (project’s FB group and build thread) and Mike Nasiatka (owner and builder) via ESD reader Will