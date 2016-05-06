1937 International Truck with a LS6

This custom 1937 International truck was built by Northrup Fabricators in Washington. They call it a Trophy Rat because of its patina body and serious offroad underpinnings. The truck rides on a custom tube chassis with custom A-Arm independent front suspension and four-link rear. Together with King coilover shocks, the suspension gives the truck 14″ of wheel travel front and rear. The roof has been chopped and the bed shortened to help accentuate the look of the truck. Between the front wheels sits a rebuilt 5.7 L LS6 that produces 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Behind the engine sits a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission connected to a Yukon Grizzly locker with 4.56 gears inside a Spidertrax Offroad 9″ rear. To see how effective this combination turned out to be please view the videos at the bottom.
Source: Northrup Fabricators FB page, @Mr_Northrup (more photos and videos) and BangShift
9 Comments
JimmyinTEXAS
Awesome vehicle. Aesthetics and hardware are pretty much spot on. I wonder what it would have looked like with fenders….lol
That shot of the truck level three or four foot off the ground is GREAT!!
swaptastic
It sums up the vehicles looks and capabilities in one photo.
Engineer
I’m in love, trophy truck capability, ratrod look…
Voxitron
This truck is killer! Did they mean to say LT1 though? LS6 made 385-405 hp stock. Maybe the info is a little off
Voxitron
I guess drivetrain loss could account for it though
JimmyinTEXAS
I’m still in love with it…. lol
Jesus moreno valenzuela
Excelente proyecto me gusta bastante
Anonymous
how much is it
Sintax
Brilliant! That is a build that hits all the marks, excellent work guys.