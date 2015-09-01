2008 Dodge Charger with a LSx

The owner purchased this 2008 Dodge Charger with a blown 2.7 L V6 with intentions of rebuilding it. But after learning how bad these engines and really liking Chevy engines he decided to go with a 6.0 L LQ4 V8 and 4L80E automatic transmission. The engine was kept completely stock except for a tune which made 308 whp and gets 25 mpg highway.
Source: Shawnsutube Youtube channel and Mike Morris Motorsports Facebook page
Quincy
Wow that’s awesome hey is that front wheel drive or rear wheel drive
swaptastic
Rear wheel drive
Douglas
How do I get information on swap and what all he needed? And how he kept some of the original parts like reservoir tank and dash and igntion.
swaptastic
I would recommend the community at LS1Tech.com. They would be a much better resource for information than I could ever attempt.
Quincy
Wow that’s bad ass hey what can I do to make my 2001 Monte Carlo rear wheel drive an about how much will it cost to convert all that
swaptastic
It is going to cost a lot to convert a car to RWD. There is so much modification that has to be done for a project like that. I would guess it is at least $10K in labor alone.
Quincy
Damn I might as well just leave it the way it is if it cost that much an just to do a engine swap like I was going do……ima put the 5.3L in it from the 2006 Monte Carlo an I guess add a air intake in it then maybe later down the road I’ll just get me a old school Monte Carlo with rear wheel drive already
swaptastic
Probably a good idea. The majority RWD conversions I have seen were completed by talented builders themselves because the cost is so high.
Monte
Hi my name is Monte I have an 05 magnum with a 3.5 liter v6,but I’m a bowtie for life guy I bought the car for the intention of putting an Chevy motor in it,is there any tips that can help me install a Chevy motor in my dodge you can email me back at moneybagpaschal772@gmail.com