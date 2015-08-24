1950’s Ford Truck with a Power Stroke Diesel

RTC Performance Diesel calls their Ford creation the Rust Bucket. The truck is made from a 1951 cab and 1953 front all riding on a 1979 Ford chassis. The truck is powered by a 6.0 L Power Stroke turbo diesel out of a 2003-2007 Ford Super Duty truck. The newer motor replaced a 7.3 L Power Stroke it was running before.
Source: RTC Performance Diesel’s Facebook page and High Octane Films via Willys Garage Norway
2 Comments
Raven Jacobs
The 6.0 did not come out until mid 2003.
swaptastic
Thanks for bringing that to my attention. Looking back through the source links I have no idea where I got the “2002” from. I have updated the article.