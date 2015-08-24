1950’s Ford Truck with a Power Stroke Diesel

1951-1953 Ford truck with 6.0 L Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 01

RTC Performance Diesel calls their Ford creation the Rust Bucket. The truck is made from a 1951 cab and 1953 front all riding on a 1979 Ford chassis. The truck is powered by a 6.0 L Power Stroke turbo diesel out of a 2003-2007 Ford Super Duty truck. The newer motor replaced a 7.3 L Power Stroke it was running before.

Source: RTC Performance Diesel’s Facebook page and High Octane Films via Willys Garage Norway

