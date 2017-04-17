Mini with a Honda B18C

This classic Mini was built by Gildred Racing in Santa Barbara, California. They specialize in Honda-powered Mini conversions. Under the hood of this particular Mini sits a 1.8 L B18C inline-four taken from an Integra Type R connected to a Y1 five-speed manual transmission. These engines are good for 200 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque. The engine was installed using a MiniTec Ultimate MTB2 Package which includes the subframe cradle, axles, brakes, radiator, pedal kit, shocks, and everything else needed for a turn-key installation.

Source: Gildred Racing FB page