Nissan 200SX with a VR38DETT

We have featured Francesco Conti’s Nissan 200SX called “Gnurant” a year ago. The coupe is powered by a 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 taken from a R35 connected to a Tractive RD90 sequential transmission. The engine was rebuilt with upgraded forged internals and bigger turbos to produce 1000 horsepower on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost. Listen as this beast goes around the track.

Source: Francesco Conti FB page and NM2255 Car Videos